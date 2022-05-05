2023: PDP updates timetable for primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday approved the updated Party’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 general elections

According to a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas, will now hold Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

This is as the party also approved Wednesday May 18,2022, for the State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress).

According to the timetable, the House of Representatives Primaries, will now hold on Friday, May 20, 2022

Similarly, the party has fixed the Senatorial District Primaries, for Saturday, May 21, 2022, while that of the Governorship Primaries, will take place on Monday, May 23, 2022

The statement urged “ All aspirants to various positions, critical stakeholders, members of our Party across the country as well as relevant agencies of government should please take note.”