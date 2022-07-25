Panic in Ondo as hoodlums attack police station, kill one officer on duty

The Okuta Elerinla Police Station in Akure, the Ondo State capital has been attacked by hoodlums, who shot indiscriminately, killing one officer on duty.

Residents of the state capital are panicking as the attack sent them scampering for safety, having heard terrifying sounds of gunshots in the early hours.

According to a statement issued in the early hours of Monday by the Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, “On July 25, 2022, around 01:00 am hoodlums, attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure.

“Policemen, who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant stations guards AP.207538 0INSPR. TEMENU BOLUWAJI was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.”

Odunlami, however, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

According to her, the CP also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.