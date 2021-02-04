PAN gets SON ISO 9001 certification

PAN Nigeria, one of the country’s oldest automobile assemblers with business diversification as a multi-brand automobile manufacturer, has announced the renewal of ISO 9001: 2015 certification of its quality management system (QMS) following a successful audit by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

While presenting the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate to PAN at the SON office in Lagos, the deputy director, management systems certification, Richard Adewumi commended PAN Nigeria for remaining consistent through the years.

According to him, “We are happy PAN is still producing reliable vehicles in Nigeria. PAN “is very qualified for recertification having met the required standards”.

Responding, the acting managing director, PAN Nigeria, Taiwo Oluleye, said PAN was committed to the production and delivery of quality vehicles as well as services that meet and exceed the expectations of its customers while keeping to best practices and standards.

In a statement by Oladeji Bamidele, head, corporate communications of PAN Nigeria Limited, the company’s principal activity as a multi-brand manufacturing concern is the assembly, production and marketing of varied brands of vehicles, including a broad range of Peugeot and Higher vehicles.

Local assembly by the company witnessed growth in the 1980s and 1990s riding on popular models like the Peugeot 404, 504 and 505, and in more recent history, the 406 and 307.

In July 2014, the 301 was launched, followed by the 508 in December 2015. Today, with a vision to evolve as the most responsive and endearing motor manufacturing company, PAN Nigeria continues to exploit opportunities within the local market to improve the content, value-added and competitiveness.