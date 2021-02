The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has continued to receive knocks from industry operators who see it as a document that contains poor strategies that may not take Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to the next level of development. For instance, the document fails to address renewable energy at a time when the world is moving…

