Oyo police parade kidnappers of Ibadan Islamic cleric twins.

Oyo State Police Command on Monday paraded seven suspects who kidnapped the twins of an Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akewugbagold.

The twins; a male and female were abducted at the residence of the Islamic cleric about three weeks ago but were released early this month after the kidnappers collected ransom.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Eleyele ,Ibadan Oyo state Police Commissioner,Shina Olukolu said the kidnappers were all arrested in their respective hideouts in connection with the crime.

The kidnapping syndicate paraded included: Rildwan Taiwo,(30) Rafiu Mutiu(35) ,Olumide Ajala,(36) Fatai Akanji,(39) Bashiru Muhammed (25,Opeyemi Oyeleye (33)and Rafiu Modinat (29), a female member of the gang who was detailed to take care of the babies while in captivity.

According to Olukoku, “I wish to inform you that in the sensational case of the kidnapping of the 2-year old twins of Taofeek Azeez “Akewugbagold” on the 25″ April, 2020, all the suspects have been arrested with substantial parts of the ransom collected, the gun used for the operation, the two operational vehicles, and one motorcycle were also recovered from them.”

” The notorious criminals attacked his wife and subsequently abducted his 2-year-old twins but to an unknown destination. The criminal assailants later demanded for ransom of Fifty Million Naira (N50, 000, 000.00) before the two abducted babies would be released.”

“As soon as the incident was reported at Ojoo Police Station and later transferred to AK Eleyele/SARS office Dugbe, Ibadan, a team of AKS/SARS operatives swung into action while concerted efforts was intensified to rescue the abducted babies and arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The abducted babies were released unhurt eight ‘8’ days later after their father had parted with an alleged sum of four million naira only (N4M) as ransom to the hoodlums.”

Items recovered from them are one locally made cut to size single barrel gun, eighth cartridges, one Nissan MICRA Car with REG NO. JJJ 703 BJ which was used for criminal activities and another Nissan MICRA Car with registration number NRK 864, the sum of Two million, eight hundred and six

thousand naira only, (N2,863,000.00) being part of the ransom, an unregistered Motorcycle which was equally used to monitor, execute the operation and buy food for the abducted babies were all recovered from the hoodlums.

“Upon interrogations, the suspects confessed to the crime and explained in details their individual roles in the criminal activity. Investigation is now in progress.”