Oyo partners NGOs to promote oral health in schools

The Oyo State government in collaboration with the Rotary Club and other non-governmental organisations has provided free dental healthcare intervention for children in public primary schools.

According to the state commissioner for health, Taiwo Ladipo, the intervention and awareness campaign held across 15 primary schools in Ibadan and Oyo town, was meant to improve dental health care of the children.

Other establishments which joined the campaign include Fortune Health Plus, Procter and Gamble and Nigerian Dental Association.

Ladipo, a medical doctor who tagged the campaign “Oyo State dental health mission”, urged individuals to embrace dental hygiene to prevent the emergence of oral health-related diseases.

Read also: Resident doctors insist on NHIS, PPP for transformation of Nigeria health sector

The commissioner, who identified negligence as one of the factors responsible for dental diseases, submitted that issues of dental health deserve more attention in the society.

“Oral health is social health. Everyone is expected to do what is necessary by going for checks occasionally, as failure to embrace dental hygiene could lead to infections, cancer and odour”, he emphasised.

Also, the executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran called on relevant stakeholders to work as a team in creating awareness about oral hygiene.

Represented at the campaign by the executive secretary of the board, Adeniyi Joel, the chairman urged stakeholders to intensify awareness on the importance of oral hygiene, especially in primary schools in order to reduce the incidence of oral health diseases.

The president, Oyo Rotary Club, Samuel Kolawole and Soji Ijidale of Fortune Health Plus, said the collaboration was to help improve oral hygiene in the state.