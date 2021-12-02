Resident doctors insist on NHIS, PPP for transformation of Nigeria health sector

The national association of resident doctors has clamored for an efficient national health insurance scheme, adequate funding (NHIS), and public-private partnership as necessary factors to revamping Nigeria’s health sector.

Nnamdi Ezuma, The president, Association of Resident Doctors, FCTA at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual health week said the health sector transformation hinges on the political will of the government to effect challenges such as ensuring a good insurance scheme and adequate funding of the sector

“Private-public partnership is crucial in resolving the problem within the health system; between the doctors and other health workers is also important. If we consider these factors, the health sector would definitely improve,” Ezuma said.

“If there is sincerity of purpose, let us sit down and solve these issues, we can’t continue creating bottlenecks to solve issues that can be easily resolved. The healthcare system works in other places why can’t it work here? These solutions are things we can effect,” he concluded.

Read Also: WHO, others advocate increased funding for Nigeria’s health sector

In his remarks, The Director FCT Health insurance, Ahmed Dan Fulani stressed on the need to design a roadmap for successful healthcare delivery in Nigeria. He said the government and private sector must collaborate to ensure adequate funding and establish an efficient system

“One of the greatest challenges of healthcare is funding, a lot needs to be done to improve on it. The private individuals and philanthropists need to come in and see how they can help improve the sector

The challenges are multi sectoral, the government has their own fault, and the health care practitioners have their own faults even the general public. These people need to come together to see how to transform the sector, “Dan Fulani said.