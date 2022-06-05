Oyo cancels six-year waiting period for primary school teachers

The Oyo State government has announced the cancellation of a six-year waiting period for teachers in the state, according to the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran.

Adeniran, who disclosed this in Ibadan, said the promotion waiting period for teachers in Grade level 13 and above was initially six years, but the State Government has adjusted it to be at par with their colleagues in the mainstream service.

The Chairman added that this was necessitated by the fact that the welfare of teachers and stakeholders in the education sector is paramount to the governor.

Adeniran applauded Governor Seyi Makinde’s investment in laudable projects, which in turn is enhancing effective learning and quality academic activities.

The SUBEB boss stressed that the Board and other educational bodies in the state are committed to the gradual improvement and performance of learners.

He also reiterated the commitment of the present administration to sustain its drive for quality education in the state.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem said the Oyo State Government has commenced distribution of exercise books to students of Public Secondary Schools and Technical Colleges for the 2021/2022 Academic session.

The Commissioner said this is another forward leap in the history of education in the state, as this will assist parents in reducing the cost of education of their children.

Abdu-Raheem noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Makinde had invested much funds on personnel and education materials from the OYO Education Trust Fund’s purse, so as to bring greater development to the sector.

Applauding the Government’s gesture towards his colleagues, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Raji Oladimeji Ismael said the union appreciates the present administration in Oyo State.

He noted that the present administration has impacted the lives of Teachers in so many ways.

Raji said Makinde has surpassed past administrations, pointing at the recently approved leave grant for teachers, which will be released very soon.

“We are joyous, because the approval of promotion letters to grade level 13-16 of teachers has been a clog in the wheels of progress in our profession. Governor Makinde has done what others could not do. The waiting period of teachers has been removed. Instead of six years, will henceforth wait for three years,” he said.