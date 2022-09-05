Oyo begins door-to-door waste collection in Ibadan

The Oyo State government has flagged off a door-to-door waste evacuation initiative to address the menace of improper waste disposal within Ibadan metropolis.

Adey Adewuyi, a waste management consultant to the state government, said in a statement on Monday that the initiative would be aided by 169 accredited waste collectors in the state, now known as “Mottainai Accredited Franchisees”.

They will be empowered to fast-track the clearing of waste from the streets of Ibadan and restore environmental sustainability.

He added that the new system will not permit residents and commercial waste creators/generators in Oyo State to make cash payments to any accredited waste collector.

“All payments are made through bank transfer, Point of Sale (POS) or direct deposit in the banking hall. Also, all former residential pick-up tariffs will be maintained with no increase whatsoever”, he said.

He said the verification exercise was done in collaboration with the Oyo State Waste Management Authority (OYOWMA), for waste collectors that have been operating in the state and some new companies that applied to work in the waste management sector.

“So far, 169 waste collectors, who have shown that they have some level of capacity, have been verified and are now known as Mottainai Accredited Franchisees (MAFs)”, he said.

Adewuyi said, with 21 compactors, 3 roro trucks, 175 open trucks, and no (zero) skip trucks, the operational capacity of the MAFs was below what is required to keep the state clean.

He, however, said his firm, Mottainai Recycling Ltd will empower them with operational trucks.

Adewuyi added, “We are confident that with the right tools, the new and existing MAFs will achieve greater efficiency”.

“In the meantime, all former PSPs, now MAFs, have been mandated to clean up Oyo State. Some of them have been assigned to return to their former slots, while others have been assigned new slots”.

He said that the verification and accreditation of waste collectors in Oyo State was a continuous process.

He, therefore, appealed to companies with the necessary capacity to approach the Oyo State Waste Management Authority, to request verification and accreditation.