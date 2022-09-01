LAWMA urges residents to pay waste bills for cleaner, livable environment

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has called on residents of the state to pay their waste bills promptly to support efforts of the authority to rid the environment of filth and make it cleaner and livable.

LAWMA’s managing director/CEO, Ibrahim Odumboni, who made the call, explained that payment for waste services was very crucial to achieving the state’s vision of establishing a cleaner and livable environment.

He added that no one was exempted from paying waste bills, regardless of occupation or social status.

“We want to appeal to all residents in the state to make it a duty to pay their waste bills. This is very important because the operations of service providers depend heavily on people paying for waste services. As a matter of fact, nobody is exempted from this, including civil servants,” he noted.

He stressed that there was no section of the Civil Service Rule that exempted government workers from paying for services rendered by PSP operators, adding, “this applies to every other profession. We must take responsibility for the change we want to see in our environment. Anyone caught dumping refuse indiscriminately under the guise of belonging to a particular profession, would be made to face the wrath of the law.”

The LAWMA boss reiterated the Authority’s commitment to ensuring that every part of the metropolis was properly sanitised, adding that the agency had stepped up efforts to rid the environment of waste backlogs, through intensive morning and night operations.

“We deploy thousands of sweepers, and waste collection trucks daily, across major routes in the city, as well as ensure that waste generated by tenements is taken care of, by PSP operators. We want to assure Lagosians that we will not relent on our efforts to make the environment cleaner and healthier for all,” he said.

Odumboni said the Authority was also working with other sister agencies, such as Neighbourhood Watch and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), to check waste migration, a situation where some residents move wastes generated at home in their vehicles, and dump while transiting to another point.

Speaking further, he called on the residents to embrace the culture of recycling and waste sorting from source, which apart from saving the environment from plastic pollution, had numerous economic benefits.

He admonished residents to always bag and containerise their waste, while waiting for the arrival of assigned PSP operators, adding that the practice of waste containerisation would eventually help curb littering and indiscriminate refuse disposal around the city.