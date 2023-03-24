Over 4m Nigerians benefit from NYSC free medicare – DG

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Yusha’u Ahmed, a brigadier general, has disclosed that more than four million indigent Nigerians across the country have so far benefited from the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers since the inception of the medical outreach in 2014.

He added that from the number, more than two million patients have been treated by the Corps Medical personnel due to the Scheme’s efforts to enhance quality healthcare delivery for Nigerians

He disclosed this Friday in his address at the flag-off of the 2023 edition of the NYSC Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD programme) held at Malaysia Garden Internally Displaced Persons, IDP community, after Apo Mechanic Area of Garki, Abuja.

Ahmed said that the choice of the IDPs was to compliment government’s efforts at improving the lot of the underprivileged.

The Director General who was represented by the NYSC Director, Legal Services, Tijjani Ahmed Ibrahim added that NYSC has over the years collaborated with local and international health-based agencies in sustaining the HIRD programme.

He lauded the Federal Government for giving priority to the health sector through the repositioning of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Earlier in her address, the NYSC Director of Community Development Service and Special Projects, Zainab Isah said in its bid to deepen the impact of healthcare services in the country, NYSC launched the HIRD programme in 2014 as a platform for promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroot by granting them easy access to free and quality healthcare.

She called on public spirited individuals, philanthropists, government and non-governmental organizations to partner with the Scheme in it’s quest to ensure a healthy society.

In his vote of thanks, the Secretary of the Malaysia Garden IDP, Makinta Ibrahim thanked the NYSC for coming to their aid with the medical outreach and prayed God to bless the scheme.

At the end of the flag off, members of the IDP community were attended to by the Corps Medics both in the NYSC Mobile Clinic and under the canopies.