Our administration will enthrone tech-based agro-industry growth in Osun – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Sunday said his administration determined to enthrone tech based agro-industrial growth in the state.

Governor Adeleke, who stated this in his new year message to Osun people, said he had mapped out strategies and plans to reposition the state and create several opportunities to put Osun on the global map of development.

The governor called on the people in diaspora that the state is open for partnership in education, health, trade, investment and tech innovations.

He said, “Our vision is to enthrone tech based agro-industrial growth in our state. We plan to address the infrastructure deficit with a cost effective, home based and labour intensive programme.”

The governor l, who appreciated the support of Osun people during the election, urged them to be patient and promised to remain responsive and accountable to all.

He said, ” In the last one month, our administration has laid a strong foundation for sustainable governance of our state. I opened up state finance to the public in the spirit of accountability. I am reforming several sectors to block revenue leakages and stop diversion of state assets. The repositioning of the civil service for professionalism is also ongoing. Urgent state matters are being attended to with a view to restore normalcy and bring our people together for good governance.

“My good people of Osun state, our administration has a rolling plan of 100 days, six months, one year followed by deliverables in subsequent years. I have also put in place a monitoring and evaluation team. By the end of the 100 days in office, we will be hoisting the maiden edition of our public accountability forum, Ipade Imole. We will meet you the stakeholders on the journey so far.

“Permit me to use this occassion to seek the full support of Osun indegenes at home and abroad. Our administration is committed to ensure people based development. Our vision is to enthrone tech based agro-industrial growth of our state. We plan to address the infrastructure deficit with cost effective, home based and labour intensive programme.

“To our people in the diaspora, we are opening up the state for partnership in education, health, trade, investment and tech innovations. We are creating the enabling environment for multiple cooperation to put our state on global map of development.”

He also assured that his administration would be fair to all indigenes and residents irrespective of the political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

“In our drive for a new Osun state, I assure you that we will be fair and inclusive in our actions. Like I noted in my inauguration address, election is over. Now is the time for all to join hands to move the state forward. I am the Governor of all Osun people and I will serve the state in the spirit of brotherhood, equity, transparency and accountability.

“I welcome us all to the new year under the umbrella of Almighty God,” Adeleke said.