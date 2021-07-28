Our 1TB data plan perfect for heavy data users – Glo

Globacom has explained why it introduced the 1TB (terabyte) data plan, the biggest internet subscription package in the market.

In a press statement released in Lagos, Globacom states that the plan, which goes for N100,000 and has a 12 months’ validity, is particularly useful for home broadband users, such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and Small and Medium Enterprise customers who have the need for higher data consumption.

“The Glo Mega Data Plan, particularly the N100,000 plan, is exclusively packaged to address the needs of heavy data subscribers for reliable and affordable internet service. It will help millions of people who rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions as well as hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities,” the company adds.

Globacom, which stated that the 1TB for N100,000 Plan offers the best value in the market, said it would give heavy data users endless online experience.

Read also: Glo customers can roam, use 4G, data services in China, UAE

The Mega Data plans can be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and laptops, is also auto-renewable and can be shared with other subscribers on the Glo network.

Other packages on the Glo Mega Data Plan are N30,000 which gives subscribers 225GB, with a validity of 30 days, N36,000 which offers 300 GB and also comes with 30 days’ validity, N50,000 plan which offers 425GB and 90 days’ validity, N60,000 which offers 525GB of data valid for 120 days and N75,000, which gives 675GB and has 120 days’ validity.

“Subscribers can opt into the plan by dialling *777# for the plan menu and selecting “Super Mega Plans” and then choosing the plan of choice.