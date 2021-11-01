Otedola, Ibru, others celebrate Lebanese-born Solomon in night of tributes

Femi Otedola, chairman of Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited; Toke Alex Ibru, publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, and other big names in Nigerian business community, last weekend in Lagos paid tributes to Lebanese-born Jude Rudolph Solomon, who died recently.

Solomon, as he was fondly called until his sudden demise, had worked closely with Otedola before leaving to set up his own business in the energy and real estate sectors of the economy.

In his tributes, Otedola said: “Jude was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever come across. I have known him for 22 years of his life.

“He was there for me at very significant periods in my life and businesses. We spoke every morning, severally during the day and last thing at night.

“He was fiercely loyal, sincere, and extremely honest right to the end.”

Toke Alex Ibru, publisher of the Guardian Newspapers, said: “We have suffered many great losses in the last couple of years due to the atrocious pandemic called Covid but never did I expect my dear friend and brother, Jude Solomon, to fall victim to this unpredictable and relentless virus. He has gone way too soon.

“They say God’s time is the best time. This is the only way I can make sense and find resolve in Jude’s sudden disappearance. But often, I find myself questioning the resolve, why Jude; why now?”

Other players in the business community who also spoke at the event were Olugbenga Oluwatoyin, Saheed Adelewa and Seun Obasanjo.

Oluwatoyin said that Jude never rested on his case.

“He will always call to find out how I am doing, business and health-wise. He can call all the doctors on his contact list just to help me enquire about my state of health and call me back. He is loyal to the core, and the only man I know who doesn’t care about money or kickbacks,” Oluwatoyin said.

For Saheed Adelewa, “Jude was my guardian Angel; godfather and my life will never be the same, till we meet again.”

Jude’s bibliography, read by Seun Obasanjo showed that he was born on November 1, 1978 to Lebanese immigrants whose family had set foot in Nigeria in 1913 and adopted Nigeria as their home country.