Osun University server hacked over teachers’ recruitment test

The management of Osun State University has disclosed that the school’s server was hacked overnight by unknown criminals trying to disrupt the teachers’ recruitment test slated for today.

A statement by Ademola Adesoji, the university’s spokesperson, reads “Unexpectedly, our server was attacked at midnight today. We responded technically and frustrated attempts to hack into our core software and questions bank.

“The damage done to the server took time to be resolved. This is the reason that the start of exams was unduly delayed and had to be rescheduled for two centres out of thirteen centers.

“Our joy is that the hackers or opposers of this recruitment process have failed in their attempts to frustrate us. It has been a tough battle in the last eight or so in our effort to ensure the success of Osun State government.

“Examinations have been concluded at 11 out of the 13 locations today. The two problematic centres: Osogbo and Ikire centres will be rescheduled based on Ministry decision.

“This situation also happens, even with JAMB exams.

“We are sorry, and we sincerely apologize for getting you agitated. We are on course, though behind schedule,” the statement reads.