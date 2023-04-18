Osun: Amotekun secures release of kidnap victim

The Amotekun Corps in Osun said it has secured the release of a man kidnapped from a Fulani settlement at Ago-Igbira in Ila-Orangun area of the state.

Bashir Adewinmbi, a retired army general and commander of Amotekun in Osun, said in a statement on Tuesday that the victim, Muhammed Jubril, was released when the local security outfit closed in on the abductors.

According to him, the abductors bolted and left behind the victim at about 8.00p.m on Monday, when they sighted some operatives of Amotekun.

“The victim was held hostage in the forest between Agbamu and Arandun villages, a forest in the boundary between Osun and Kwara States.

“Amotekun was combing the forest based on intelligence report, and as our operatives were closing in on the suspects, they ran away, leaving their victim behind,” he said

Adewinmbi said that the victim had been reunited with his family without paying ransom, adding that investigation was continuing.

He said the Seriki Fulani of Ago-Igbira commended the efforts of the Amotekun operatives for the release of their son.

Muhammad was abducted from their settlement on Wednesday, April 12, at about 1.40a.m., where one Hassan Jubril was killed.