LASU signs MoU with private institutions on Sandwich Degree

The Lagos State University (LASU) has signed a technical affiliation agreement with two private institutions to provide educational services under the Sandwich Degree Programmes (SDP).

The two private institutions are Topmost College of Education, Ipaja, Lagos and Royal College of Education, Ifo, Ogun.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the vice-chancellor of LASU, disclosed this to newsmen after a roundtable with representatives of the two private institutions in her office in Lagos.

Olatunji-Bello, a professor, said the university was determined to provide not just quality education to students, but also cutting-edge research, and contribute to the development of the society. She said that the partnership would enable them to provide more opportunities for education and skills acquisition to their students.

“It will also make education accessible to the common man in line with Goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education.

“SDG on education says and ensures inclusive and equitable education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all,” she said.

Also, Olajumoke Boyeji, the deputy registrar, legal unit of LASU, said the MoU permits the partnering institutions, using the statutory authority of the institution, to run their Sandwich Degree programme.

“They can also make use of the university’s expertise.

“This collaboration will allow only the LASU senate to accredit courses, in conjunction with the Faculty of Education, to run at your institutions under the collaboration,” she said.

The deputy registrar added that the representatives of the three institutions signed the MoU. The agreement is for a period of five years and is renewable based on performance.