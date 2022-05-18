Osun 2022: Court disqualifies Babayemi, affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Dotun Babayemi seeking to be declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election in Osun State on July 16, 2022.

The Court thereby declared Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected PDP candidate for the election.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel said in his ruling that the PDP governorship primary election held at the WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo on March 8, 2022, that produced Babayemi as null and void.

The judge, who ruled that Babayemi did not vote in the PDP governorship primary election, said that the Court had no right to choose candidates for any political party.

He further said that the complaint was dropped because it was an internal party concern.

The Wale Ojo faction of Osun State Chapter of PDP, which produced Dotun Babayemi, held a parallel PDP governorship primaries at the WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo on March 8, 2022.

But, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke was proclaimed the winner of another PDP primary conducted at the Osogbo City Stadium under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

However, Adeleke was recognised as a lawfully elected PDP candidate in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election in a list of candidates later issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).