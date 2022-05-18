I will support whoever emerges as PDP presidential candidate, says Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised to throw his weight behind whoever emerges at the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as its flag bearer, sadding that the candidate will get his maximum support.

Udom made the pledge when he played host to a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who was in the state to consult the party hierarchy on his presidential ambition.

Udom, who is also a presidential aspirant, expressed optimism that if Nigerians support PDP to clinch power, the economic downturn experienced in the country will be reversed,

“May we rise above all primordial sentiments and look at capacity, integrity, sincerity, training, exposure and vision and vote for someone who can rescue and restore this country.

“I am happy when I see someone who has shown dividends in the private and public sector, so it means if we are saddled with the responsibility at the centre you know the kind policies we will bring up that can actually move our economy forward.

“This is a time that PDP is actually parading the creme de la creme of those that can move this country forward. Personally, I pledge my entire loyalty to our party that whoever emerges will have maximum support from all other people especially me,” he said.

He recalled that the nation fared well under PDP-led government, emphasizing that Nigeria needs a competent leader vested with economic acumen to transform the nation’s economic woes.

“Nigeria was coasting and enjoying the governance of PDP, they wanted to try something else, now it has crashed them down. The race for the next President of Nigeria should be someone that has a practical knowledge about the economy. Today, if you fix the economy of Nigeria, then you have fixed so many things,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to make the right choice by electing a leader with vast knowledge about the economy in order to fix the prevailing challenges in the country.

Hayatu-Deen, on his part, said his ambition was not to seek power, rather it was based on his concern to improve the lives of Nigerians in 2023.

Earlier, the governor also received the former Vice President, and Presidential Aspirant of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who thanked him for a warm reception accorded his team after his consultation with delegates of the party and commended him for his laudable achievements in the state.

“Anytime, I visit Akwa Ibom I see something new particularly when it comes to infrastructural development which promotes development of the society,” he said.

Atiku said that the party would queue behind any presidential aspirant who emerges at the party’s primaries, adding that PDP is united in its decision to offer the best to Nigerians.