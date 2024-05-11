Wale Ojo shines at AMVCA with Lead Actor award

Wale Ojo, a British Nigerian actor, director, and producer, has won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024.

His compelling performance in the drama ‘Breath of Life’ has earned him this prestigious award ahead of other actors like Stan Eze, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Gabriel Afololayan.

Who is Wale Ojo?

Born on 9th September 1968, Wale Ojo has been a prominent figure in the world of cinema, with significant contributions to Nollywood, and Hollywood. He started acting professionally as a child and moved to England at the age of 12, where he also attended university.

His Contributions to Cinema

Ojo’s talent and dedication to his craft have seen him rise to prominence in the film industry. He first gained recognition in 1995 for his role in The Hard Case. His performance in Phone Swap, where he played a leading role, won him the award for Best Actor at the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

His filmography is as diverse as it is impressive, with notable works including Meet the Adebanjos, Johnny English Reborn, The Guard, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Foundation. Each role he takes on is a testament to his versatility and commitment to bringing characters to life.

Championing Quality in Nigerian Films

Beyond his acting career, Ojo has also made strides in improving the quality of Nigerian films. He founded New Nigeria Cinema, an initiative aimed at raising the bar for Nigerian films. His vision is to see Nigerian films compete favorably on the global stage, and he is actively working towards making this a reality.

Personal Life

Off the screen, Ojo is a lover of laughter, music, wine, women, and songs. His vibrant personality and zest for life are evident in his work and interactions.