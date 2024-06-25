One dies as Ogun records 25 cases of cholera

…Govt to go after producers of unhygienic sachet water

The Ogun State Government has confirmed one dead and nine positive out of the 24 suspected cases of Cholera in seven Local Government Areas of the State.

Speaking at a Press Conference, on Monday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, stated that the State Government, in partnership with Federal Government, had intensified efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic in the State.

Coker, who spoke in company of Ola Oresanya, Commissioner for Environment, said, “As of today 24th, June 2024, the Ogun State has recorded 25 suspected cases of Cholera in 7 LGAs, namely, Ado-Odo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda, Sagamu, Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode, with nine confirmed case and unfortunately, one death.

“At the inception, we received an alert on June 12th, 2024, about the first 2 cases. Both cases tested positive with a Cholera rapid diagnostic kits and were managed at the State Hospital, Ota.

“To support the State’s response, the State Epidemiology Unit is on high alert. All LGAs Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers have also intensified surveillance across all 20 LGAs.

“Our expectation from the public is proper personal hygiene (particularly hand hygiene), washing food/fruits/vegetables properly before eating.

“Drink only clean water (Boiled if the source is not trusted), discourage open defecation, cook food thoroughly, go to the nearest health facility if you pass watery stool more than twice within 8 hours and report any suspected case in your locality.

“Please call the following phone numbers 08038642812, 07034214893, and 08084250881.

“Also, cholera test kits and other consumables needed for treatment have been distributed to all LGAs and designated treatment centers to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment. The treatment of Cholera is free across all government facilities in Ogun State.

“Some of our LGAs have been identified as high-risk LGAs and hotspots in Ogun State, these are Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North, Obafemi Owode, Ifo, and Ado-Odo/Ota. As a way of warning, the Risk factors for cholera include eating contaminated food and drink, unhygienic sanitary conditions, and poor personal hygiene”.

Also speaking, Ola Oresanya, the Commissioner for Environment, declared that the State Government had resolved to go after the producers of unhygienic sachet water, who parade fake NAFDAC Registration Number on the produced sachet water, saying the unhygienically-produced water could also be a source of cholera outbreak.

“Many of this sachet water are fake, they only parade fake NAFDAC Registration Number to deceive unsuspecting consumers of such sachet water consumers. We have started working with NAFDAC and we shall go after them”, he said.