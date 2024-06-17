Cholera: Lagos Water Corporation begins campaign on water sampling, quality monitoring

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has commenced an extensive water sampling and quality monitoring campaign throughout the state.

The exercise was unveiled as part of measures to safeguard public health and ensure access to safe drinking water across the state.

Prof Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, on Sunday, said five persons have reportedly died and 60 others hospitalised from the outbreak in some parts of the state.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the primary cause of the cholera outbreak has been linked to the consumption of contaminated water and inadequate sanitation.

In a communique seen by BusinessDay and signed by Mrs Kehinde Fashola,

Head of Public Affairs Unit, LWC, the proactive initiative taken aims to assess the safety and potability of water from various sources, thereby identifying potential health risks associated with contamination.

She added that the corporation is deeply concerned about the recent cholera outbreak in some parts of the state, particularly the Lekki and Victoria island areas.

The LWC, however, urged the public to refrain from consuming water from unreliable or untreated sources.

“Residents are encouraged to bring water samples from their homes or public spaces for testing by our qualified teams at the LWC Headquarters, Ijora.

“Additionally, the LWC water quality monitoring team will be actively monitoring water consumption across the state to swiftly identify and control the outbreak,” she said.

She added that every individual takes responsibility for ensuring their water is safe for consumption as the corporation remain committed to providing safe and clean drinking water to all residents of the state.

“We urge the public to cooperate with our teams and follow precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the bacterial disease,” Mrs Fashola stated.

To prevent cholera, it advised residents to drink safe water, practice good hygiene, wash hands frequently, eat clean food, and keep a clean environment.

The LWC advised residents of the state to report any concerns regarding water quality by contacting the corporation’s customers’ care via 0704 597 3012, 0704 597 3013, 0703 320 7647 or its representative 08053534252.