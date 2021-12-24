Omicron: UAE suspends passenger flights from Nigeria, Kenya others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a travel restriction on passenger flights from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

This was announced on Thursday by UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

UAE said the new directive is due to concerns related to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant and will take effect from Saturday, December 25.

“The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,” the statement reads.

“A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, and golden residence holders.”