Omicron: Prospective NYSC members to show proof of vaccination from 2022

The Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says all prospective members will from 2022 show proof of vaccination before they would be allowed into the orientation camps for registration.

Shuaibu Ibrahim (brigadier general), NYSC director-general, gave this directive on Monday in his nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch “C” stream two Corps Members and Camp Officials, following cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron reported in the country.

The National Youth Service Corps would not let down its guard. We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19,” the DG said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim advised the Corps Members that would complete their orientation course tomorrow to add value to themselves by acquiring skills that would make them business owners, instead of seeking the scarcely available salaried jobs.

He said the Scheme had partnered several institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, NYSC Foundation, Heritage Bank, and others to provide soft loans to Corps Members with good business proposals.

The DG urged the Corps Members to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme they started during the Orientation Course, adding that efforts are ongoing for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which would make more funds available for every willing Corps Member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the Skill Acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start-up capitals are made available to Corps Members”, he said.

Ibrahim also warned them to avoid embarking on the night and unauthorised journeys, but break any journey extending beyond 6:00pm and pass the night in a safe place.

“Don’t endanger your security and for those going on relocation, please ensure that you don’t travel at night.

Don’t board vehicles by the roadside, but go to designated motor parks to do so. Avoid free rides. We have partnered with various transport unions, including the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that only road-worthy vehicles are provided for Corps Members while travelling.

We have NYSC Corps Lodges, Secretariats, and Army barracks, find out where they are and make sure you pass the night there for journeys that will take you beyond six to get to your destination,” he added.