Corp members without COVID-19 vaccine won’t be allowed into camps – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said prospective corps members who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will henceforth not be allowed into its offices and orientation camps.

The NYSC said this ahead of the 2021 Batch C, Stream II, orientation course set to begin on November 24. The warning is also a sequel to the announcement by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 to federal employees to show proof of vaccination effective 1st December 2021.

Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, who said this in Abuja on Friday, also informed that henceforth, graduates seeking absorption into the Scheme’s orientation exercise must present a Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital affixed with a Nigeria Medical Association Stamp.

According to her, the new policy was to establish the health status of prospective corps members before they are registered for the mandatory national service.

“Sequel to the recent announcement of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, prospective corps members are to note that effective 1st December 2021, they will be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination before they are allowed access into offices and orientation camps. Please note that the presentation of a forged COVID-19 certificate is a criminal offence,” Adeyemi said.

The NYSC spokesperson also enjoined qualified graduates who wish to be registered for national service not to present any fake document at the orientation camps.

She warned that the NYSC Management has put in place adequate machinery to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught.

Adeyemi also warned qualified graduates who failed to make themselves available for the one-year national service would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of Section 13 sub-section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act.