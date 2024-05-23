Sanusi Lamido Sanusi back as Emir of Kano

The fiery former Central Bank Governor and onetime Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is back on the coveted throne courtesy of a proclamation by the Kano State governor.

Yusuf officially announced the re-appointment of Emir Sanusi shortly after signing the Emirate bill (2024) into law.

He performed the signing at Ante-chamber, Government House before the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Ismaila Falgore and other Principal Officers of the House.

Read also: What to know about Kano Emirates Council Law

Speaking shortly after signing the law, Governor Yusuf described the event as historic, and thanked the state of Assembly for performing their constitutional duties.

He said the Kano state Emirate law 2019 that divided the over 1000 years Kano Emirate into five has been repealed.

Governor Yusuf announced the reappointment of Muhammad Sanusi 11 as the Emir of Kano and gave the five Emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to vacate their official residence and ove their instruments of power r to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

Read also: All Kano emirs have been removed – House Majority Leader

Kano State House of Assembly had on Thursday passed the Kano Emirates Council bill 2024, abolishing the five Emirates crested by Ganduje.

Ganduje had carved out Bichi Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Kano Emirates , before dethroning the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11

With the passage of the bill into law, the five Emirs in Kano have been dethroned.

However, all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the Majority Leader and representative of the Dala Constituency.

Read also: Governor becomes sole authority for new appointments as Kano assembly dethrones 5 Emirs

The original law, enacted under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on December 5, 2019, was amended twice: first on October 14, 2020, and again on April 11, 2023. Section 3(1) of the law had established the five distinct emirates, distributing jurisdiction over the 44 local government areas in the state.

Following the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to designate the Emir of Kano as the chairman of the council.

Section 12 of the law allowed the Governor to grade emir offices as first, second, or third class with the Assembly’s approval.