Deby Itno sworn in as Chad’s president three years after military rule

Mahammat Idris Deby Itno has been sworn in as Chad’s president, after seizing power for three years throwing the country into military rule.

The 40-year-old was sworn in on Thursday after the long-delayed May 6 election which was disputed and characterised by irregularities.

Deby Itno took power after his father Idriss Deby Itno was killed fighting rebels in 2021 having ruled the country for 30 years.

In his first presidential address, Deby Itno said his government would focus on boosting Chad’s agricultural and farming sectors, and investing in education, access to water and healthcare.

“I’ve heard your yearning for change, and I’ve understood you. Let’s all play our part, individually and collectively, to bring about the change we all hope, desire and expect,” he said.

Deby Itno promised to be “the president of Chadians from all backgrounds and of all sensibilities” even as the country battles with the scourge of poverty and political instability.

According to the Chadian constitution, the presidential term runs for five years and can be renewed once.

Many world leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony including President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron were among the first to congratulate Deby Itno upon winning the election.