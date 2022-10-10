Ohuabunwa heads Abia PDP Campaign Advisory Council

Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its Campaign Advisory Council for the 2023 general election with Sam Ohuabunwa, as chairman.

Ohuabunwa, a renowned industrialist and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, hails from Arochukwu Local Government Area, in Abia North Senatorial Zone.

The 26-member Council also has Uzodinma Okpara, as deputy chairman, while Paul Ananaba (SAN) will serve as the secretary.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, while inaugurating the 26-member Council at the Banqeut Hall of Government House, Umuahia, charged them to evolve a strategy that would bring about total victory for the party in the coming elections.

According to him, the Council must not leave any stone unturned in the march towards victory, adding that they must embark on door to door campaign, especially at the grassroots.

The Governor stated that there is no other party in Abia State with capacity and potentials like the PDP, and expressed confidence in the ability of members of the Advisory Councill to lead the party to victory.

Read also: Flood: Buhari meets governors, assures of FG’s intervention

He urged them to ensure genuine reconciliation for all aggrieved members and expressed confidence that with their support, the PDP will deliver all it’s candidates in the 2023 elections.

Asiforo Okere, the State’s chairman of the PDP, appealed to all members of the party to sheath their swords and put the events of the last primaries behind and remember that only one person will win at at a particular time.

He told members of the advisory council that their selection was based on their track record and long years of experience in delivering successful elections.

The Chairman clarified that the Council is different from the Elders’ Council of the party, noting that while the Elders’ Council is a permanent and constitutional body of the party, the Advisory Council is set up specifically to guide the party for the elections.

Uche Ikonne, a professor and Abia State PDP governorship candidate, in the 2023 general election, thanked the Governor and the party leadership for creating the right atmosphere to ensure that the party records victory in the forth coming general elections and pledged not to disappoint Abians, if elected into office.

Ohuabunwa, while responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Advisory Council, appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given them to serve and assured that they will work towards genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved members and a resounding victory for the party in the elections.