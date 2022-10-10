Flood: Buhari meets governors, assures of FG’s intervention

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to find solutions to the floods ravaging the country.

At the end of the meeting, the governors were directed to meet with the minister of water resources, to work out sustainable solutions to the menace and escalate the solutions to the Federal Government for further action.

This comes as the floods continue to pose threat to food security, with farmlands washed away and properties worth billions so far submerged.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the body was asked to liaise with the ministry, discuss, and pass their resolutions to the Federal Government on how to alleviate the plight of people currently affected by the flood across the country.

The meeting was led by the outgoing chairman of the NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the incoming interim chairman, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the interim deputy chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The governors had told the president that lives have been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in states like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for the Federal Government’s intervention in terms of special funding.

President Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant minister, a report should be sent in, “and we will see what to do.”

Fayemi, who exits office in about nine days, personally thanked the president for support to him as Ekiti State helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us and listened to our pleas. You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” the outgoing NGF chairman said.

Tambuwal said the flooding has created a frightening scenario for food security, “and we need to plan ahead for dry season farming.”