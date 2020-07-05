Ohanaeze expels first Lagos president

The Elders’ Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos has decided to excommunicate the first president of the group in the state, John Uche and vowed to punish any member who defies its order.

Speaking at a press briefing recently in Lagos, chairman council of elders, Oliver Akubueze, said the decision by the group to expel Uche was based on false publications where he purported that president of Lagos State Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Solomon Ogbonna presented a fake academic certificate to get to the office.

Akubueze explained that academic certificate was not a precondition for leading Ndigbo, adding that Uche must explain to Ohanaeze Ndigbo the source of the certificate that was being peddled.

“We want to make it clear that the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State does not require an academic certificate to lead Ndigbo in Lagos, which is why Ogbonna never tendered any certificate to anyone or group. What is required include; ability to speak Igbo language fluently, wisdom, intelligence, human relation and altruism. Solomon Ogbonna has given Ndigbo a voice in Lagos. We will not allow the mischief-maker to undermine the reputation of the president and the entire Ndigbo in Lagos,” Akubueze added.

Reckoning the penalty which Uche will face, Akubueze said they included, not being allowed to attend Ohanaeze Ndigbo events, not eating with members, not engaging in business transactions with members, among other conditions, adding that any member who flouts the rule would face the same fate.

Speaking on his leadership, Ogbonna said that he was more interested in peace and unity of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, stressing that the reason for which he was attacked was because he refused to compromise on some people’s demands.

On his part, the secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Everest Ozonweke explained that the action was taken to avoid people taking undue advantage of privileges given to them.