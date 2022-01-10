Ogunbiyi, chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance gets ‘national productivity’ recognition

Akin Ogunbiyi, founder and group chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance plc has received a recognition of excellence as the grand patron of Guild of Photojournalists Nigeria, for his enormous contributions to the economy.

Ogunbiyi who was described by the body as a great and noble businessman, a patriotic philanthropist, a promoter of national productivity, as well as a scholar of repute, committed to a viable, productive business-friendly Nigeria, no doubt has impacted the economy through Mutual Benefits Group founded about 26 years ago.

Abiodun Ajala, chairman, Guild of Photojournalists Nigeria speaking at the award presentation ceremony in Lagos said, Ogunbiyi was considered for the honour due to his exemplary leadership and professional ethos, and this is the first of its kind to any person.

“We are highly delighted on this memorable day to present a great and noble businessman, a patriotic philanthropist, a promoter of national productivity, as well as a scholar of repute, committed to a viable, productive business-friendly Nigeria.

Ogunbiyi has endeared himself to us and the larger society by virtue of his wealth of corporate and patriotic leadership,” he submitted.

Ogunbiyi while accepting the honour, appreciated members of the Guild and all media practitioners for supporting his brand and that of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, stressing that the media practitioners helped prepared him for the position he occupied today.

He maintained that with the support received from the media, Mutual Benefits Assurance has tremendously grown, providing employment to over 5,000 Nigerians.

Ogubiyi who is currently putting hand into politics, emphasised the importance of upholding democracy in the political life of Nigeria, and why corporate gurus in different areas of the economy should be brought into leadership.

If Nigeria is going to do well, it must look out for people who have built successful businesses, I mean corporate gurus to come and help in governance, Ogunbiyi said.

He however pledged his commitment to continue to support the media industry to the best of his ability.

Akin Ogunbiyi is a Nigerian businessman and politician. He is the chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc.

Akin Ogunbiyi was born in Ile-Ogbo, Osun State. His parents were farmers and his father served as chairman of the Trade Association.

Akin Ogunbiyi attended primary school at A.U.D Primary School.

He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife. He studied at the International Graduate School of Management, University of Navarra (IESE) Barcelona in Spain where he earned an Executive Masters in Business Administration. Ogunbiyi attended Lagos Business School. He earned a degree in History and an M Sc in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from UNILAG.

He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London. He secured the highest number of distinctions in the professional examination in two sittings.

Akin Ogunbiyi is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London. He trained in insurance in NICON. He then joined the Finance and Insurance Experts Limited – a multi-disciplinary consultancy firm. He is a pioneer Associate Director. Ogunbiyi is a fellow of the Institute Directors, Nigeria. He serves on the board of the Infrastructure Bank Plc and other Companies. He is Chairman Of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc.