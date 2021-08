Underwriting group, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has grown its profit before tax by 34 percent despite the challenging business environment that characterized the 2020 financial year. This is as the Group recorded an impressive 7 percent growth in Gross Premium Written (GPW) from N18.70 billion in 2019 to N19.98 billion in 2020. Akin Ogunbiyi, chairman…

