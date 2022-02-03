Ogun, Oyo move to deploy CCTV, drones to tackle insecurity on highways, borderlines

As part of joint efforts to fight insecurity at the borderlines and on interstate highways, Governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde on Wednesday met in Abeokuta, the state capital where an agreement was reached on the creation of Joint Border Security Task Force.

The establishment of Joint Border Security Task Force by two neighbouring Southwest states, namely, Ogun and Oyo, would be undertaken in addition to the deployment of Close Circuit Television (CCTV), Drones as well as other security measures meant to safeguard the borderlines between the two states and interstate highways.

Speaking at a joint security meeting held in Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that the collaboration between the two states is hinged on the common patrimony between the two states, adding that the two states share about 336 kilometres of borderlines, covering six local government areas in Ogun state.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde said that the security partnership between the two states is absolutely important considering the recent security breaches along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He however expressed optimism that the entire Southwestern region would have relative peace and economic development, saying that the High-Level Joint Security Committee and Joint Border Security Task Force would focus on and proactively address security matters along the boundary communities and interstate roads.

Meanwhile, the communiquè read at the end of the joint security meeting in Abeokuta by Oyelowo Oyewo, Professor of Law and Attorney-General of Oyo state, says that the security meeting agreed to implement the following initiatives which include threats assessment and analysis along the border corridors.

Others are the deployment of CCTV on the interstate highways, setting up of outposts along the border communities for the use of the Joint Border Security Task Force, harmonisation and mainstreaming of voluntary police and informal security outfits and timeous and diligent prosecution of criminals to signify the resolve of the Governments of both states to clamp down on criminality.