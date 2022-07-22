Ogun, Lagos sign MoU on 31km Redline rail project from Agbado to Oyingbo

A 31-km Redline passengers rail service from Oyingbo, Lagos State to Agbado in Ogun State is set to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government stated this during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the rail project between Ogun and Lagos States, noting that the project is another significant achievement in the series of developments engendered by the Lagos and Ogun Joint Commission.

He added that the development was another achievement from the robust understanding and synergy between Lagos and Ogun States governors in taking advantage of their proximity to better their economies and the lives of their citizens.

Talabi noted that significant achievements had been made by the two states through the Lagos/Ogun Joint Commission in waterways and security, saying “this is yet another testament of more initiatives to be undertaken by the joint commission”.

The SSG said that “the two states have the understanding that what benefits one, benefits the other and what brings convenience to one will mean the same for the other due to their close proximity. Integration of the transport system between the two states is highly probable for the benefit of both states’.

While pointing out that the transport system of any nation or state is critical to its civilization, Talabi affirmed that Ogun State is committed to taking advantage of the sector to improve the livelihood of commuters and citizens alike in Ogun and Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen after the signing of the MoU, Frederick Oladehinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, explained that the redline rail project is 31km, and the first phase of the 25km stretch from Oyingbo to Agbado already being constructed will be completed by the end of 2022 while passenger operations will commence the first quarter of 2023.

Oladeinde added that a train station and depot are being built in Ogun State, noting that the project will create many employment opportunities and huge investments within the corridor for the states.

Also, Gbenga Dairo, the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, hinted that the Ogun Government intends to latch on to the initiative to extend train services beyond Agbado to other parts of the state such as Ijoko, Kajola among others.

Dairo acknowledged the Lagos State Government’s initiative in investing massively in rail infrastructure, saying “the two states are already taking advantage of the significant investment of the Federal Government through the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) along the Lagos/Ibadan standard gauge railway infrastructure to ensure transportation is effective and efficient to serve the economic needs of Lagos and Ogun as the commercial nerve and industrial hub of the nation respectively”.