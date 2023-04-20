Ogun beats Lagos, Kaduna, others to bag best state award in housing

Having invested massively in the provision of thousands of housing units, especially low-cost housing stocks for the residents and investors operating in the State, Ogun State Government has received Best State Award in Housing.

BusinessDay reports that the Government of Ogun State received the Best State Award at the 2023 Merit Award organised by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, having defeated Lagos, Edo, Kaduna and Niger States.

The Best State in Housing Award given to Ogun State through Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC) by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) gave credence to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s statement on his investment in the provision of housing units to the tune of 2,500 housing units in the last four years.

At the presentation of 2023 Ogun State Budget late last year, Governor Abiodun had boasted to have undertaken several housing projects, numbering 2,500 units in the four major zones of the State, including Egba, Ijebu, Yewa and Remo, which he said, was unprecedented in the 47-year history of the State.

Presenting the Award in Abuja, Johnbull Osarumen, the Institution’s President, noted that Ogun State was selected through Ogun State Housing Corporation alongside Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSDPC), representing Lagos State; Niger State Housing Corporation, representing Niger State; Kaduna State Housing Corporation, representing Kaduna State and Edo State Housing Corporation, representing Edo State, owing to its unprecedented achievements in the provision of qualitative and quantitative affordable housing.

Osarumen said, “Obviously the great feats of professionalism recorded by our Institution so far were not recorded in isolation neither were they achieved in a vacuum. Many stakeholders were and still are instrumental to what NIESV has achieved so far by distinguishing themselves in various categories of services, and we are glad and proud to inform you that you (Ogun State Housing Corporation) are one of these distinguished stakeholders”.

Responding on behalf of Ogun State Government, Wale Ojo, the General Manager, Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC), assured the Institution of greater performance, noting that the Award was a motivation that would ginger the Corporation and Ogun State to do more in the area of quality housing provisions.

Ojo, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Ogun State Chapter, appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his optimum support at ensuring the re-positioning of the Corporation for growth and profitability in a sustainable manner, as well as the provision of enabling environment for real estate investors to co-exist and partner State-owned housing agencies to undertake massive housing projects across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.