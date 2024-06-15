Miners foil rape attempt, rescue pregnant woman in Plateau

A group of local miners in Plateau State’s Riyom local government area rescued a six-month-old pregnant woman from being raped by suspected herdsmen on Friday.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was attacked while on her way home from work in the Jol community of the local government.

The assailants, believed to be notorious herdsmen, assaulted and attempted to rape the pregnant woman.

Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, the president Berom Youth Movement who confirmed the incident, stated that the woman was attacked at about 2:00 pm on June 14, 2024.

“According to a local source, a 6-month pregnant woman was on her way home from Rotchu (Rafin-Acha) to Tarai Hamlet after retiring from work.

“Unfortunately for her, 2 Fulani men violently accosted and hit her lap to weaken her resistance to the criminal assault and attempted rape.

“The source further disclosed that one of the suspects forcefully struggled himself while the other tied her neck, defying repeated pleas.

“In the ensuing struggle, she became weak as she couldn’t help herself except scream, which attracted the attention of miners, who went to rescue her and arrested one of the suspects, who is currently with Operation Rainbow unit in Jol.

“It’s also gathered that the security agents have rushed her to the hospital for medical treatment; ” Mwantiri narrated.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Plateau State.

The prompt action of the miners saved the woman from a potentially traumatic experience.