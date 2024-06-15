Achimugu bags award for supporting less privileged

In recognition of her overall accomplishments and contribution to humanity and the less privileged Aisha Achimugu, founder of SAM Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization was last week honoured by Champion Newspapers Limited.

Achimugu, an industrialist, a philanthropist, and well-respected leader, has been in the spotlights over her empowerment programs which have impacted millions of people and communities in Nigeria over the years.

She received Champions Newspapers 2024 philanthropist of the year and was presented the award by Mohammed Buba Maruwa (rtd), the chairman, National Dug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the newspapers annual awards ceremony to much fanfare and celebrations recently in Lagos.

According to Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Achimugu came top in the keenly contested heart of gold category because of her remarkable philanthropy through her foundation, a non-governmental organization focused on empowering women, youths, and children across Nigeria.

It read in part, “As an outstanding entrepreneur over the years, you have contributed immensely to the building of a better and more prosperous Nigeria where citizens are free to pursue their individual aspirations. Your invaluable contributions have helped in bringing sanity to some critical areas of the nation’s existence.

“By your progressive actions and activities, you stand tall as a brand ambassador of the nation’s modern businesses and philanthropy.

As the founder and president of SAM Empowerment Foundation, you have ensured that numerous women, youth and children are empowered for greatness by implementing impactful programmes and projects.

“The outstanding qualities that have made you a pillar within your sphere of influence are strong ethics, integrity, discipline, self-confidence, selflessness, creativity, winning mentality and above all fear of God and positive attitude towards all that come your way”.