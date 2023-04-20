Real estate firm commits to sustainable living with new project

A real estate firm based in Lagos, Baay Projects, recently announced the launch of Green City land estate to encourage sustainable living in the state.

Located in Ketu, the estate is designed to provide a wide range of needs and preferences, with residential areas, commercial spaces, recreational facilities, modern amenities to residents, said Segun Adegoke, the CEO of Baay Projects.

“We are proud to launch this estate aimed at creating a sustainable living experience in a natural and serene environment,” Segun said. “With its innovative design, state-of-the-art amenities, and commitment to sustainability, the Green City land estate is set to become a destination for healthy living. It will feature innovative architecture, eco-friendly building materials, and state-of-the-art technology that blends with the surrounding environment.”

Continuing, Segun said “the estate has been designed to prioritise eco-friendliness, with a focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, green spaces, and renewable energy sources. The estate also features innovative architecture and state-of-the-art technology that blends with the surrounding environment.”

“The residence will also offer a range of recreational activities and amenities, including parks, gardens, hiking trails, sports facilities, a Green house food system, Sport center/ children play center, groceries stores, study center, Tech city, mobile clinic, Fitness and Spa, making it a perfect destination for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and nature lovers.”