Tinubu sacks BPP DG, Ahmadu Mamman

President Bola Tinubu has directed Mamman Ahmadu, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), to resign with immediate effect

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the Ahmadu was asked to hand over to most senior officer of the Agency.

Ngelale said the action is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

“The Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

The President thanked Ahmadu for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Ahmadu as DG of BPP after the expiration of the tenure of Emeka Ezeh, the pioneer DG of the due process agency.