Keyamo commissions Juhi-2, single largest aviation fuel depot in Nigeria

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development on Thursday commissioned the Joint User Hydrant Installation (JUHI-2), the single largest Jet A1 depot in Nigeria.

Speaking during the commissioning, Kayamo who confirmed the aviation fuel depot as the largest in Nigeria described the project as ‘massive’ in terms of support to the aviation sector.

He said the share audacity by which seven major oil companies came together to set up the project is very commendable.

“It is a project that has never been undertaken before in this country, and we continue to encourage such collaboration.

“It is like what you saw in the banking sector many years ago, when banks had to consolidate, and then what we have today are the big banks. This is exactly what is happening here. Instead, we have pockets of oil companies trying to develop their own little oil tanks here and there.

“Coming together has aided this type of massive infrastructure, and it is something we commend to other people to follow,” the minister said.

Speaking on his expectation from JUHI-2, he said quality control should be priority and international standards upheld.

“They have to, first of all, be honest about their operations. They should keep to international standards, quality in the industry, to ensure and enhance safety in the industry. Apart from that, this is also very massive for employment.

“And for Nigerians who are looking for employment, it will take a lot of people off the streets. These are the things I expect from them, and then once in a while, we will put an eye on this place and encourage them as to what they are doing,” he added.

Olubunmi Kuku Managing director FAAN said the depot will play a crucial role in supporting operations, improving service delivery, and bolstering national economic growth

Speaking earlier at the event, Patience Dappa, chairman Juhi 2 Limited who spoke during the commissioning said the commissioning of the JUHI-2 depot is not just the conclusion of an infrastructural project; but testament to the company’s shared belief in excellence and innovation in aviation fuel management.

“As the largest airside jet fuel depot in Nigeria, this facility spans 46,000 square meters and boasts an impressive storage capacity of 15 million liters of Jet A1 fuel.

“However, JUHI-2 is not just about size. It represents operational excellence, safety, and reliability. This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art filtration systems, a jet fuel discharge system capable of loading four bowsers simultaneously, a modern laboratory, and cutting-edge fire prevention measures.

“It is a strategic asset, designed to provide a steady, reliable supply of jet fuel to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), MMA1, MMA2, and nearby airbases,” Dappa said.

She stressed that in building JUHI-2, they are not only enhancing infrastructure; but laying the foundation for Nigeria’s continued growth in aviation.

She said the facility will serve airlines, cargo carriers, private jet operators, and other aviation stakeholders, ensuring world-class fuel service, minimizing downtime, and maximizing operational efficiency.

“JUHI-2 also represents a leap in efficiency for Nigeria’s aviation sector. Its design ensures rapid response times and faster refueling processes, reducing delays and improving overall flight scheduling.

“This will enhance the competitiveness of our airports and airlines, positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in aviation. Furthermore, the JUHI-2 facility strengthens Nigeria’s energy security.

“It provides a reliable and robust jet fuel supply chain, which not only supports the aviation industry but also bolsters Nigeria’s standing as a strategic aviation hub in West Africa. The facility’s capacity and efficiency will attract more international airlines, foster trade, and improve connectivity, making Nigeria a key player in global aviation logistics,” Dappa said.

Share