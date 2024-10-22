Bobrisky transferred to FCID after arrest, spends night in cell

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, is currently detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos State. Bobrisky was taken into custody after being arrested by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border while attempting to leave the country.

A source confirmed Bobrisky’s detention, stating, “He was brought to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 p.m. on Monday. Immigration arrested him at the Seme border and brought him for safekeeping.” The source added that further directives are being awaited regarding his case.

The spokesperson for the FCID, Lagos, Mayegun Aminat, confirmed to our correspondent on Tuesday, “He is detained at FCID Alagbon. We are seeking a remand to keep him in custody today.”

In a prior statement, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo described Bobrisky as a person of interest due to “recent issues of public concern.” Udo noted that Bobrisky was intercepted at the border and is undergoing interrogation, with plans to hand him over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The Service assures the public it will remain civil and professional in its duties,” Udo added

