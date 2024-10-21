The investigative panel set up by the federal government over allegations levelled against the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has stated that the crossdresser had inmates at his Beck and call, who he sent errands while in prison.

Uju Agomoh, a member of the panel and the executive director and founder of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, said on Monday that “the panel also found that Okuneye Idris enjoyed several privileges while in custody, both at the Medium Security and the Maximum Security Custodial Centres, which include, especially the following: furnished single cells, humidifier, lots of visits by his family members and friends as he desired, self-feeding, designated inmates to run errands for him, access to fridge and television, and possibly access to his phone.

“It is necessary to further investigate if the above privileges provided for Okuneye Idris were financially motivated and based on corrupt practices by correctional officers.

“The panel believes that the peculiar case of the inmates and the inmates’ physical look and behaviour pose a threat, and the lack of laid-down rules for the treatment of such a case may have necessitated such privileges to be granted to Okunenye Idris.

“The panel recommends that clear guidelines need to be set up to guide operations regarding such incidents in future. Steps should be taken to avoid the obvious discriminatory practices in relation to the socio-economic levels and other status of inmates.”

He added that the panel did not find any evidence thus far that suggested that Bobrisky slept outside the custodial centre during the period of his imprisonment, which was from 12th April 2024 to 5th August 2024, which is a six-month correctional sentence with the usual remission applicable.

Social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, had played an audio claiming that officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the NCS collected the sum of N15m before Bobrisky could be allowed to serve his six month jail term at VIP Section of the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre, Lagos state.

While addressing the House Committee earlier, VeryDarkMan said, “I don’t know why I will be here and the person who made these allegations is not here.

“Bobrisky said in the voice note that there is a godfather. Maybe the godfather told him not to come. He has disrespected this committee by not coming here.

“You are already threatening me with arrest. If you detain me, I will stay in the cell.

“If Bobrisky is not here, I will not say anything. If I say anything, let me die.”

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, had ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of bribery within the NCS

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board had announced the immediate suspension of four senior officers.

Among those suspended are Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of corrections in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre at Kiri-kiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, also a DCC overseeing the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre at the same location.

The board has also suspended Ogbule Samuel Obinna, ASC II stationed at the MSCC in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

Additionally, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, deputy controller of corrections at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, has been suspended for reportedly receiving money on behalf of an inmates.

