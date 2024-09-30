Bobrisky: If I say anything, let me die – VeryDarkMan tells Reps

Social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, on Monday, refused to speak on the allegations by Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’.

Bobrisky, who was convicted in April, had alleged that officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) collected the sum of N15m before he could be allowed to serve his six month jail term at VIP Section of the Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre, Lagos state.

While addressing the House Committee, VeryDarkMan said, “I don’t know why I will be here and the person who made these allegations is not here.

“Bobrisky said in the voice note that there is a godfather. Maybe the godfather told him not to come. He has disrespected this committee by not coming here.

“You are already threatening me with arrest. If you detain me, I will stay in the cell.

“If Bobrisky is not here, I will not say anything. If I say anything, let me die.”

The House of Representatives last Friday summoned Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission; Very Dark Man; Bobrisky, over allegations of bribery involving the anti-graft agency and NCS.

Others summoned by the House include the Controller of Corrections Lagos Command, Ben Freedman, the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, and the Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of medium and maximum security, Siriku Adekunle and Michael Anugwa.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, had ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of bribery within the NCS

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board had announced the immediate suspension of four senior officers.

Among those suspended are Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of corrections in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre at Kiri-kiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, also a DCC overseeing the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre at the same location.

The board has also suspended Ogbule Samuel Obinna, ASC II stationed at the MSCC in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

Additionally, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, deputy controller of corrections at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, has been suspended for reportedly receiving money on behalf of an inmate.

Share