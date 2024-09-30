Bobrisky files N1bn lawsuit against VeryDarkMan over alleged bribery claims

Idris Okuneye, Nigerian social media personality popularly known as Bobrisky, has initiated legal proceedings against internet activist VeryDarkMan, demanding N1billion in damages.

The lawsuit arises from a voice recording shared by VeryDarkMan, which purportedly featured Bobrisky claiming he bribed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with N15 million to dismiss money laundering charges against him.

However, Bobrisky who announced this in a post on instagram deleted the post a few hours later after which VDM made a video to counter her demands. He stated that, “I said I was going to release more evidence against Bobrisky that’s why she sued me thinking I was going to feel intimidated and then release the videos but when she saw that I was calm, she deleted the post….i know these games.”

In response to these allegations, the House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into claims of bribery involving the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). During the plenary session held on Thursday, Patrick Umoh, the representative of Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, expressed grave concern over the damaging implications of the accusations, highlighting the negative portrayal of Nigeria as a corrupt nation.

He said, “The publication alleges that the EFCC dropped money laundering charges against Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky upon collection of the sum of N15 million.We are deeply troubled by the serious allegations against key Nigerian law enforcement agencies—the EFCC and the NCS—established by this esteemed chamber to ensure justice and rehabilitate those convicted of crimes.”

He further stated that the negative image and portrayal of Nigeria as a corrupt nation in the publication must not be ignored.

Tajudeen Abbas, the House speaker, has referred the matter to the Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions for further examination.

