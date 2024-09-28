The House of Representatives on Friday summoned Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission; social media content creator, Martins Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man; and Idris Okuneye “Bobrisky” over allegations of bribery involving the anti-graft agency and Nigeria Correctional Service.

Others summoned by the House include the Controller of Corrections Lagos Command, Ben Freedman, the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, and the Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of medium and maximum security, Siriku Adekunle and Michael Anugwa.

The lead chairperson of the joint committee, Jon Ginger Onwusibe, disclosed this in a letter addressed to those involved in the alleged saga of corruption against the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Services, Channels TV reported.

In a letter dated 27 September 2024, the committee asked the Olukoyede and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to appear before it on Monday with all officers involved in the allegation.

BusinessDay had reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior had ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This directive followed claims made by Bobrisky, a social media influencer regarding his sentencing arrangement.

The accusations were made by VeryDarkMan in a viral audio recording where Bobrisky was alleged to have paid N15 million to unnamed officers.

Bobrisky, convicted in April for abusing naira notes, alleged in a viral voice note shared by another influencer, Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) that his godfather, in collaboration with the controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month prison sentence in a private apartment rather than in a correctional facility. According to Bobrisky, a sum of N10 million was involved in the arrangement.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board had announced the immediate suspension of four senior officers.

Among those suspended are Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) at Kiri-kiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, also a DCC overseeing the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) at the same location.

The board has also suspended Ogbule Samuel Obinna, ASC II stationed at the MSCC in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

Additionally, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, deputy controller of corrections at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, has been suspended for reportedly receiving money on behalf of an inmate.