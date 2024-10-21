No proof Bobrisky served sentence outside prison, says panel

An investigative panel set up by the Minister of Interior has concluded that there is no evidence to support claims that Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, served any portion of her six-month prison sentence outside of official custody.

The panel, chaired by Magdalena Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, was tasked with probing allegations of corruption and preferential treatment after an audio recording surfaced, suggesting Bobrisky had paid officials to avoid imprisonment.

The investigative panel which was set up by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior confirmed that Bobrisky completed her sentence within various custodial centres.

The probe followed claims made by Martins Otse, a social critic known as VeryDarkMan, who shared an audio recording purportedly from Bobrisky.

In the recording, Bobrisky allegedly stated that she paid N15 million to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials to drop a money laundering charge.

Additionally, Bobrisky claimed that a “godfather,” with the help of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) staff, arranged for her to serve the sentence in a private apartment rather than a prison.

The panel’s phase one report, delivered on Monday by Uju Agomoh, Executive Director of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, found no evidence to support claims that Bobrisky spent any nights outside the prison.

According to the report, Bobrisky was incarcerated from April 12 to August 5, 2024, and was transferred between custodial centres in Kuje, Lagos, and Kirikiri-Apapa.

However, the panel acknowledged that Bobrisky enjoyed certain privileges while in custody, including a furnished single cell, access to a humidifier, frequent visits from family and friends, self-feeding privileges, and access to electronic devices such as a fridge and television.

The investigation also noted that designated inmates were assigned to run errands for Bobrisky, and there were indications that he may have had access to his phone during his sentence.

Despite these findings, the panel criticized the NCS for transferring Bobrisky to a maximum-security facility, a move that violated sections of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

The report questioned whether the special treatment Bobrisky received was financially motivated and urged further investigation into potential corrupt practices by correctional officers.

In light of the findings, the panel recommended that clear guidelines be established to prevent discriminatory treatment based on inmates’ socio-economic status.

The report called for reforms to address the handling of high-profile inmates and ensure equitable conditions for all prisoners, regardless of their wealth or public profile.

