Immigration officials arrest Bobrisky at Seme border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, at the Seme border in Lagos State.

The arrest took place as the controversial crossdresser allegedly attempted to leave Nigeria.

Seme, a town near Badagry on the Lagos-Cotonou coastal route, is a major crossing point between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

According to the NIS, Bobrisky was apprehended by immigration officials during an attempted exit from the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the NIS explained that Bobrisky is currently undergoing interrogation and is considered a ‘person of interest’ in relation to ongoing public concerns.

The agency stated that he would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that Okuneye Idris is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

“He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action

“The Service assured the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders,” the NIS said in its statement.

The arrest was first reported on social media by activist Martin Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, who took to Instagram to share the news.

Bobrisky has been embroiled in controversy lately after leaked audio recordings surfaced in which he allegedly admitted to bribing his way out of a prison sentence with the help of a ‘godfather’ and having a money laundering case dismissed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The crossdresser has denied these allegations, labeling them as ‘fake’ and has threatened legal action against Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, who released the audio messages, for defamation.

As of now, Bobrisky’s legal situation remains unclear, with NIS yet to reveal further details.

Share