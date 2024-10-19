Breaking: Tinubu returns after two-week working vacation

President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Saturday after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom (UK) and France.

President Tinubu, who arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:20pm on Saturday evening, was received on arrival by senior government officials.

It would be recalled that the President departed Abuja for the two-week working vacation on Wednesday, October 2, as part of his annual leave.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential adviser on Information and Strategy, had in a statement, said the President went to the United Kingdom as part of his annual

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.”

During the period, the President left the UK for Paris in France for an important engagement, according to Ibrahim Kabir Masari, his senior special assistant on Political and Other Matters.

Onanuga later issued a statement, explaining that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not explicitly indicate that the President must govern the country from a specific place, following public outcry over the absence of the President and the Vice President.

The President was received on arrival, among others, by GovernorBabajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers, including Wale Edun (Finance), Abubakar Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning), Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), and Abdullahi Ganduhe (National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

