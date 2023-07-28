Oborevwori tasks new special advisers on creativity as economy bites harder

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, last Thursday inaugurated nine special advisers into his cabinet, urging them to find creative solutions to the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the people.

He said this was important considering the harsh economy that has brought much pain and sufferings to the masses in the country.

He urged the political appointees to stay connected with the people of the state by visiting home regularly and assisting them in view of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Oborevwori, who gave the charge during the inauguration that took place at Government House, Asaba, said the exercise was in line with section 196(4) of the nation’s constitution (as amended).

He reminded the appointees that they were first politicians before becoming political appointees.

Those sworn in were Shimite Bello, Edwin Uzor, Solomon Funkekeme, Basil Ganagana, Tony Anechi and Eunice Anirah.

Others were Griftson Omatsuli, Jaro Egbo and Anthony Ofoni.

“With the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent hike in petrol prices, coupled with the free fall of the naira against the dollar, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“Let us endeavour to be our brother’s keeper. We should give our people hope and mitigate their suffering by doing the best we can to assist the poor and vulnerable with the little that we have.

“We may not be able to solve everybody’s problem, but we can always start somewhere. That way, we will be living up to our calling as public servants,” he said.

The governor also urged them to study the strategic thrust of his administration’s policy agenda.

Throwing light on the quality of the appointees, he said that they possessed track records of performance, service, loyalty, and excellent leadership qualities and urged them to continue on the same path of hard work, loyalty, and commitment that earned them the recognition.

“Special Advisers play an important role in our current democratic dispensation. They are selected for their specific policy expertise, maturity, and wisdom required to navigate the layers of bureaucracy in order to deliver on the administration’s policy direction.

“Hence, they must be intellectually sound, politically savvy, and ethically above board. As you assume office, your first assignment is to acquaint yourself with the strategic thrust of the MORE Agenda.

“It is imperative that you carefully study it for you to be able to discharge your duties and responsibilities effectively. I expect fresh, practical, and measurable ideas and programme initiatives from you in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda.

“This administration is poised to sustain and expand the various youth entrepreneurship programmes while investing massively in infrastructural renewal.

“I trust that you will commit yourselves to find creative solutions to the recurring problems of youth unemployment and restiveness, cybercrime, poor environmental sanitation, insecurity, and the suspicion and distrust that breed inter-ethnic feuds in our communities,” he said.

Funkekeme Solomon thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be appointed.

He assured the governor of their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, aimed at advancing Delta.