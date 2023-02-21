Obi gains numerical strength as Boot Party collapses structure for LP

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, increased its numerical strength in terms of polling unit agents following the collapse of the party structure of the Boot Party into the Labour Party.

A delegation of the Boot Party’s national leadership met with delegates of the Labour Party on Tuesday to provide moral and other support to help actualize Obi’s ambition.

The meeting was chaired by PA Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba Pan-Socio-cultural Group.

In attendance to witness this political development was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State.

The party, which has a strong presence in the South West, has promised to work hard to mobilise resources and efforts to deliver the South West to Obi.

With this coalition between the Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, and Boot Party (LP+ADC+BP), the number of polling unit agents employed to monitor activities for the OBI-DATTI movement increases astronomically to (136,874 + 96,043 + 13,544 = 246,461 agents).

A breakdown of the number of collation and polling unit agents to help the OBI-DATTI movement monitor the polls is as follows:

Lagos State: APC has 13,306 polling unit agents and 268 collation agents. The PDP has 13,332 polling unit agents and 271 collation agents. The NNPP has 13, 273 polling unit agents, and 265 collation agents. While the coalition of LP/ADC/BP has 12,361 + 2,401 + 56 = 14,818 polling unit agents, it has 217 collation agents. The number of verified registered voters is above 7 million.

Kano State: The APC has 11,177 polling unit agents and 528 collation agents. The PDP has 11,255 polling unit agents and 529 collation agents. The NNPP has 11,213 polling unit agents and 532 collation agents. The LP/ADC/BP coalition has 7,318 + 4,861 + 105 = 12,284 polling unit agents and 184 collation agents. The number of verified registered voters is above 5 million.

Kaduna State: The APC has 8,010 polling unit agents and 279 collation agents. The PDP has 8,010 polling unit agents and 280 collation agents. The NNPP has 7,937 polling unit agents and 279 collation agents, while the coalition of LP/ADC/BP has 6,228 + 8,010 + 0 = 14,238 polling unit agents and 542 collation agents. Over 4.3 million people have been verified as registered voters.

Rivers State: The APC has 6,862 polling unit agents and 343 collation agents. PDP has 6,866 polling unit agents and 343 collation agents. The coalition of the LP/ADC/BP has 5,537 + 5,114 + 596 = 11,247 polling unit agents and 422 collation agents. Over 3.5 million people have been verified as registered voters.

Katsina State: The APC has 6,378 polling unit agents and 396 collation agents. The PDP has 6,393 polling unit agents and 399 collation agents. NNPP has 6,627 polling unit agents and 381 collation agents. The coalition of LP/ADC/BP has 2,989 + 2,416 + 3,506 = 8,911 polling unit agents and 4 collation agents. The number of verified registered voters is above 3.5 million.

Oyo State: APC has 6,378 polling unit agents and 385 collation agents. There are 6,393 polling unit agents and 387 collation agents in the PDP. NNPP has 6, 358 polling unit agents and 403 collation agents. The LP/ADC/BP coalition has 3,564 + 3,931 + 60 = 7,555 polling unit agents and 49 collation agents. Over 3.2 million people have been verified as registered voters.

Despite the advantage the coalition of LP, ADC, and BP has over the other major contenders—the APC, PDP, and NNPP—the coalition still fell behind in the number of collation agents employed.

APC stands for the All Progressives Congress. The party is the party of the president of Nigeria. Its presidential candidate is Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

PDP stands for the People’s Democratic Party. The party is the main opposition party and ruled Nigeria for 16 years. Its presidential candidate is Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP stands for the New Nigeria People’s Party. The party’s presidential candidate is former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

LP stands for the Labour Party. The party’s presidential candidate is Peter Obi.

ADC stands for the African Democratic Congress.

BP stands for the Boot Party.